Watch live: Jury members arrive for 80th Venice International Film Festival

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as jury members arrive for the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday, 30 August.

While this year's festival features several highly-anticipated titles, it has much less star power than usual as the Hollywood actors' strike continues.

The festival opens today with the premiere of Italian World War Two film Comandante and closes on 9 September with Spanish-language Netflix drama Society of the Snow.

Other notable films that have been selected are Maestro, directed by Bradley Cooper, Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, and Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola.

Eight of the past 11 best-director Oscars were awarded to films that debuted at Venice, such as "La La Land" in 2016.

"We know that some talent will not be able to attend ... But some others will come because they are working in the independent films," artistic director Alberto Barbera told Reuters.

"So everything is good. It looks very positive.”