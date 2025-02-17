Where is White Lotus season three filmed and can you visit?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus is officially back with a brand-new season that’s already gearing up to be as menacing and picturesque as the last two.

From Hawaii for season one to Sicily for season two, Mike White’s drama-filled satire series is known for filming in faraway scenic locations and luxurious hotels, and this season is no exception.

White brought production to the Four Seasons in Koh Samui, Thailand, a luxurious beach resort with ocean-view villas and private residences, for the show’s long-awaited third installment.

Season three, episode one of the series premiered on Max this past Sunday with new cast members Patrick Schwarzenegger, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, and Michelle Monaghan playing the parts of the wealthy resort guests vacationing in Southeast Asian country.

‘The White Lotus’ season three promotion pictures in Thailand

New episodes are scheduled to be released every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.

Here’s everything you need to know about The White Lotus season three set.

The White Lotus season three was mainly filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, positioned on the island’s northwest tip. The “island paradise” offers seven villas and six private residences. Villas are one-bedroom huts, while the residences range from singles to five-bedroom properties.

“Here, you can spend your days exploring pristine sandy beaches bordered by tropical greenery and calm blue seas, lounging by our infinity pool with a cool drink, or relaxing on your private deck overlooking the idyllic Gulf of Siam – all with every imaginable comfort,” the hotel website reads.

Prices range depending on room or villa size and length of stay.

Hotels.com recommends locking in dates for the end of spring or early summer to anyone interested in booking a beachfront trip in the next few months. Right now, the average price per night for a two-bedroom villa with a pool is $8,437.

However, a stay in the Serenity Pool Villa at the end of May is only $1,292 per night. Early June prices start at $1,056, according to Hotels.com.

In a statement sent to Elle, Jasjit Assi, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, said: “Book now. Secure your room, or you might miss the window.”

Season three was also filmed in other locations across Thailand, including the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas and another undisclosed resort in Bangkok, per Bloomberg.

While the Four Seasons brand is already well-known with travelers globally, the Anantara franchise may have more of a low profile, despite its 43 properties in 24 countries.

After the first two seasons of The White Lotus aired, travelers were inspired to experience the beauty of the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in the quaint town of Taormina, Italy. In fact, the Maui hotel saw a 425 percent increase in year-over-year web traffic, while the San Domenico Palace was booked solid for months after the second installment premiered.