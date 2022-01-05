Kazakhstan’s government resigns amid violent protests over fuel prices

Kazakhstan’s government has resigned and a two-week state of emergency has been declared in its largest city as protests rage on following an increase in fuel prices.

Protesters targeted public buildings in Almaty on Wednesday in the fourth day of rallies as authorities struggled to impose control. Social media footage showed a fires raging in the mayor’s office and the prosecutor's office set ablaze.

In an attempt to quell the disturbance, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government’s resignation on Wednesday, a day after a state of emergency was announced in Almaty and the western region of Mangystau until 19 January.

Such protests are extremely rare in the former Soviet state, and the unrest has been described as the most significant since the country gained since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

A spokesperson for the Kremlin said on Wednesday that it was important there was no foreign interference in Kazakhstan, adding that Russia was monitoring the situation there closely and expected things to return to normal as soon as possible.

The protests began on Sunday in response to a steep rise in the cost of liquid petroleum gas, caused by the authorities’ decision to lift price caps.

The first demonstrations took place in Zhanaozen, an oil town in the western Mangistau province, over the weekend, before spreading to Almaty, where the public backlash escalated on Tuesday.

Although initially aimed at the hike in fuel prices, demonstrators have also demanded a rise in living standards and have called for the former ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev, who still controls many levers of state, to be removed from his position as “leader of the nation”.

Mr Tokayev has also tried to mollify protesters by promising to lower gas prices - which had risen to 120 tenge (£0.20) per litre - and regulate the cost of other “socially important” goods.

However, Mr Tokayev’s actions have failed to stopped the clashes, with videos posted online showing violent altercations between protesters and security forces continuing on Wednesday.

Reports suggest police have used stun grenades and tear gas in a bid to break up the protests. But demonstrators armed with metal bars and clubs still managed to enter the mayor of Almaty’s office on Wednesday, according to the local news outlet Zakon.kz.

So far, 200 people have been arrested in the demonstrations, the interior ministry said.

The leaders of Kazakhstan have blamed the wave of protests on “extremists” and outside forces.

“I ask the demonstrators not to follow the calls of destructive forces, interested in undermining the stability and unity of our society,” Mr Tokayev tweeted on Tuesday evening, while Almaty’s chief of police claimed that “extremists and radicals” had injured 500 civilians and destroyed hundreds of businesses.

Agencies have contributed to this report