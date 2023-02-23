7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Tajikistan with strong shaking felt in China

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Tajikistan on Thursday morning, with tremors strongly shaking parts of neighbouring China.

The quake hit around 8.37am Beijing local time at a depth of 6 miles, Chinese state media CCTV reported, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicentre was located nearly 82km from the nearest border with China and was felt across the Xinjiang region, including Kashgar and Artux.

The epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous and sparsely populated eastern region dominated by the towering Pamir Mountains.

So far there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

The USGS estimated that “little or no population” would be exposed to landslides from the quake.

Power supply and communication remained normal in Kashgar, while the Xinjiang railroad department called a halt to passenger trains running on the Aksu to Kashgar section, China state news agency Xinhua reported.

Tajikistan, a landlocked central Asian country, is highly prone to natural disasters and has a history of earthquakes and avalanches. At least nine people died in February in an avalanche in the Gorno-Badakhshan region, while a person was killed in a separate avalanche near the capital Dushanbe.