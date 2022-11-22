Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Six former staffers of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily plead guilty to foreign collusion

Prosecutors accuse Apple Daily’s staffers of implementing conspiracy against the government

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 22 November 2022 11:53
Comments
<p>People queue up to buy last issue of Apple Daily at a newspaper booth at a downtown street in Hong Kong on 24 June 2021. Six former executives of Apple Daily pleaded guilty to a collusion charge</p>

People queue up to buy last issue of Apple Daily at a newspaper booth at a downtown street in Hong Kong on 24 June 2021. Six former executives of Apple Daily pleaded guilty to a collusion charge

(Associated Press)

Six former staffers of Hong Kong’s now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and its parent company Next Digital have pleaded guilty to foreign collusion on Tuesday in a landmark national security case.

They were arrested last year and charged with collusion with foreign forces in an attempt to endanger the contentious national security law that China had imposed in 2019.

Former chief executive of Next Digital Cheung Kim-hung, associated publisher Chan Pui-man, Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law, executive editor-in-chief Lam Man-chung and editorial writers Fung Wai-kong and Yeung Ching-kee, admitted they had conspired with the newspaper’s founder Jimmy Lai to call for an imposition of sanctions or blockade, or engage in other hostile activities against Hong Kong or China, according to the Associated Press.

The six appeared at the Hong Kong high court on Tuesday.

Their case was heard by a panel of three handpicked national security judges: Justices Esther Toh, Susana D’Almada Remedios and Alex Lee.

Recommended

Prosecutors alleged the three companies related to Apple Daily – Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and AD Internet Limited – were also involved in the conspiracy from 1 July 2020, when the national security law was introduced, up to the day Apple Daily’s last print edition was published, on 24 June 2021.

Prosecutors accused Mr Lai of being the mastermind of the conspiracy and said the six former Apple Daily staffers and executives acted to implement the plans.

They added that after the national security law was passed, the pro-democracy newspaper condemned the legislation as “evil law” and called for resistance.

The prosecution, led by Anthony Chau on Tuesday, said some defendants will testify in an upcoming trial against Mr Lai, set to begin on 1 December.

Mr Lai, 74, and the three companies are expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

If convicted, Mr Lai faces life imprisonment. If the companies are convicted, they could be fined and the proceeds obtained from the crime confiscated.

The Hong Kong High Court has convicted the six staffers. Their sentences will be handed down after Mr Lai’s trial, it was reported.

According to the summary of facts read out in court, Apple Daily was used as a platform to publish news or “content purporting to be news articles” and commentary articles.

The prosecution listed at least 161 items of “impugned content” published since 1 April 2019, which they said had the objective to “sway public opinion” by making allegedly seditious statements against the central and Hong Kong governments and calling for the public to participate in protests.

Some articles published also contained requests for “external elements” to “impose sanctions or blockage, or engage in other hostile activities against the PRC or the HKSAR”, the prosecution’s case read.

Last year in June, Apple Daily printed one million copies on its last day of publication – more than 10 times its usual print run.

Police took away hard drives and laptops as evidence in a massive raid at Apple Daily’s offices in June 2021. The arrests of top executives, editors and journalists at the paper, as well as the freezing of $2.3m worth of assets, led it to the ceasing of its operations.

Recommended

Meanwhile, according to the latest Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index, Hong Kong fell more than 60 places to 148th place.

The watchdog said the city’s press freedom saw “an unprecedented setback” since the introduction of the national security law that “serves as a pretext to gag independent voices”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in