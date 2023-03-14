China says Aukus submarine deal poses ‘serious nuclear proliferation risks’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

China on Tuesday accused the US, Britain and Australia of trading a "path of error and danger" while calling their submarine defence pact an illegal act of "nuclear proliferation".

Under the 18-month-old nuclear partnership known by the acronym 'Aukus', Australia will purchase nuclear-powered submarines, which are stealthier and more capable than conventionally powered vessels, in an effort to deter China's aggressive military build-up in the waters.

Australian officials said the deal will cost up to a whopping $245bn over the next three decades and create 20,000 jobs.

The pact was largely welcomed by Washington's Asian allies but left Beijing fuming.

Criticising the pact, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, said: "The latest joint statement from the US, UK and Australia demonstrates that the three countries, for the sake of their own geopolitical interests, completely disregard the concerns of the international communities and are walking further and further down the path of error and danger.

Mr Wang accused the Western powers of inciting an arms race, saying the security deal was "a typical case of Cold War mentality".

Shortly after Monday’s announcement, China's permanent mission to the UN said in a tweet that the plan "constitutes serious nuclear proliferation risks, undermines international non-proliferation system, fuels arms races, and hurts peace and stability".

US president Joe Biden, who flew down to San Diego to hold meetings with Britain's Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, stressed that the submarines would be nuclear-powered not nuclear-armed.

"These boats will not have nuclear weapons of any kind on them," he said.

The Australian defence minister said the pact was a necessary move to counter the biggest conventional military buildup in the region since World War II.

Richard Marles on Tuesday said it had made a huge diplomatic effort for months ahead of Monday’s announcement of the deal, including making more than 60 calls to regional and world leaders.

Canberra even offered a briefing to China, he said.

Asked if Bejing rejected the briefing proposal, Mr Marles responded: “I’m not aware of that response.”

The Pacific nation's foreign minister tore into Beijing, arguing that its criticism of the pact was "not grounded in fact".

"Nobody wants to see escalation. Nobody wants to see a miscalculation,” Penny Wong told Guardian Australia. “I think the region is entitled to seek that the great powers manage competition respectfully and appropriately.”

Under the deal, Washington will sell Canberra three US Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines, which are built by General Dynamics, in the early 2030s, with an option for Australia to buy two more if needed, a joint statement said.

The multi-stage project would culminate with British and Australian production and operation of a new submarine class - SSN-Aukus – a "trilaterally developed" vessel based on Britain's next-generation design that would be built in Britain and Australia and include "cutting edge" US technologies.

Britain would take delivery of its first SSN-Aukus submarine in the late 2030s, and Australia would receive its first in the early 2040s.

“The Aukus agreement we confirm here in San Diego represents the biggest single investment in Australia’s defence capability in our history, strengthening Australia’s national security and stability in our region,” Mr Albanese said at the ceremony.

In launching the partnership, Australia soured ties with France by abruptly cancelling a deal to buy their conventional submarines.

With Aukus, Washington is yet again sharing its nuclear-propulsion technology since it last did with Britain in the 1950s.