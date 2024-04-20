Chinese runner’s win revoked after probe into Beijing Half Marathon

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Chinese gold medallist and three African runners of the Beijing Half Marathon have been stripped of their medals after an investigation found the African trio deliberately decelerated near the finish line to enable the Chinese contestant to claim victory, organisers said.

A video of China’s He Jei crossing the finish line in the final moments of the race sparked uproar in China with many calling the race rigged and demanding action against the athletes.

He had won the gold medal and a $5,500 first prize after finishing the race in 1:03:44 last Sunday while the African trio, Kenya’s Robert Keter and Willy Mnangat and Ethiopia’s Dejene Hailu won a joint second place.

The organising committee said in a statement that it found that the three African runners “actively slowed down in the last 2 kilometres and as a result, He Jie won the men’s championship”.

It said the results of all four have been revoked, with their trophies, medals, and reward prizes withdrawn.

The video of the race showed Kenya’s Mnangat gesturing for He to run ahead as the four men ran shoulder to shoulder. His compatriot Keter appeared to signal the Chinese runner toward the finishing line and gestured for the others to slow down.

Race operator, the Zhongao Lupao Beijing Sports Management company, has been also disqualified from hosting and operating the Beijing half marathon, the committee added.

The African trip had joined the race as pacemakers by Chinese sports company Xtep. The Chinese brand had sponsored both He and the Beijing Half Marathon, according to the committee.

He Jie won the half marathon in Beijing ( VIA REUTERS )

The Zhongao Lupao Beijing Sports Management company said its partner Xtep neglected to provide the necessary pacer information, resulting in the organising committee not being informed.

Xtep on Friday “sincerely apologised” to all its customers and the runners in the race, pledging to “reflect seriously and conduct a deep review” to “ensure such incidents do not happen again in the future”.

“We bear a great responsibility for this, fully accept the punishment decision made by the organizing committee,” it said.

He, aged 25 is a former Asian Games winner who races the full marathon distance internationally. He finished first in the 19th Asian Games, held in China in October 2023.

In his only other major championships, the World Athletics Championships in Budapest 2023, he finished 44th in the full marathon with a time of 2 hours 19 minutes and 48 seconds.

Ranked 74th in the world in the men’s marathon by World Athletics, He is expected to lead the way for Chinese runners in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.