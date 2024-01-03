For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chinese state media have unveiled the latest pictures of the country’s new domestically manufactured aircraft carrier, including next-generation launch tracks.

Yet to be commissioned, the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLA) officially launched Fujian – designated a Type 003 carrier – in June 2022. It commenced testing of its state-of-the-art electromagnetic catapults for launching jet fighters in November last year.

President Xi Jinping has repeatedly called for the improvements to the Chinese military’s combat-readiness and technological capabilities to be completed ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in 2027.

Some senior US military officers have said they believe China is preparing to launch a military takeover of Taiwan by that year.

Capable of carrying 80,000 tons, the domestically designed and built warship measures approximately 316m in length and can carry 70 aircraft including J-15 fighters and Z-9C anti-submarine helicopters.

Yet to conduct its first sea trials, the aircraft carrier is larger and technologically more advanced than the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought second-hand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically.

On state television late on Tuesday, the Fujian was seen being towed by a smaller vessel with all of the three tracks of its electro-magnetic catapult system visible on its deck.

"In the new year, we will seize every minute, work with determination, and strive for combat readiness as soon as possible," state television cited a Fujian officer as saying.

Other than Ford-class aircraft carriers, a new class of nuclear-powered carriers being developed for the US Navy, the Fujian will be the only aircraft carrier in the world equipped with the latest Electro-Magnetic Aircraft Launch System (Emals).

A significant upgrade from traditional steam catapults, China’s version of the Emals can launch more kinds of aircraft, including fighter jets carrying more fuels and weapons, meaning it represents a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Chinese military.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to its 13 January presidential and parliamentary elections, Taiwan says China is continuing with its daily military activities in the Taiwan Strait and around the democratically-governed island.

Chinese observation balloons crossed Taiwan’s main island for the first time on Tuesday, while in recent weeks Chinese fighter jets have also on occasion crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line, which previously served as an unofficial barrier but which Beijing says it does not recognise.

Additional reporting by agencies