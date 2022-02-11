Suspected human traffickers arrested in China after woman found in chains
A video of the mother-of-eight went viral on Chinese social media and sparked outrage
Three people in China have been arrested in a suspected human trafficking case after authorities found a woman chained by her neck in a village hut.
A video of the woman appeared online two weeks ago, showing her locked in shed amid freezing temperatures on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province.
The woman was identified as a mother of eight children whose last name was said to be Yang.
She was identified in the local media only as Xiaohuamei — which means Little Plum Blossom — and was thought to be married to a local man.
The woman has been given medical care and diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the government, who said she was doing well.
The widely-shared video sparked a wave of public anger against authorities and raised concerns that the woman was a victim of “bride trafficking” – a problem largely seen in rural China, where years of one-child policy has created a gender imbalance.
The authorities, who had initially rubbished trafficking claims, have now arrested two people on suspicion of human trafficking. Another person claiming to be the woman’s husband has been charged with “illegal detention”. They are also investigating possible negligence by local officials.
While criticism of the government is often censored in China, this case struck a chord with millions of Chinese users on Weibo, a popular microblogging site where social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook are banned.
Online commentators have also raised broader concerns, including the dangers that still remain for ordinary women in China.
