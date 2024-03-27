How China stole the West (and we happily gave it away)

Earlier this month, I was one of dozens of journalists invited to Germany for the launch of a robotic lawn mower by a Chinese company. It’s a nice lawnmower with some fine features, much better value than its rivals. But in many ways not worth going into, the launch was a bit of a shambles.

The company employees over from Beijing were clearly having a fine old time but the venue was a depressing conference centre in the middle of nowhere.

The Chinese team clearly hadn’t given much thought to organisational details, which led to a lot of rather irritated European reporters being left out in the rain for hours with nothing to do.