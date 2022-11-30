Fresh clashes in China’s Guangzhou despite ‘clear warning’ to Covid protesters

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fresh clashes between protesters and riot police took place in China’s Guangzhou city, hours after the country’s top security body called for a “crack down” on activities by “hostile forces”.

People who came out to protest in Guangzhou on Tuesday morning were met with police personnel wearing hazmat suits as China’s continues to attempt to quell the largest anti-government uprising in decades fueled by stifling “zero-Covid” measures.

In one video of the clashes posted on Twitter, dozens of riot police clad in white protective suits and holding shields over their heads, advanced in formation over what appeared to be torn down lockdown barriers as objects flew towards them.

Police were later seen escorting away a row of people in handcuffs.

Another video clip showed people throwing objects at the police, while a third showed a teargas canister landing amidst a small crowd on a narrow street, sending people running off to escape the fumes.

The incident took place after the Chinese Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission sent a stark warning to protesters on Tuesday without naming them.

The statement called for a “crack down” against “hostile forces”.

“We must resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces in accordance with the law, resolutely crack down on illegal and criminal acts that disrupt social order and effectively maintain overall social stability,” it said.

Since the demonstrations began over the weekend and spread through the country, with unprecedented calls for Xi Jinping to step down, China has ramped up the presence of police in major cities and investigations are on to identify those who participated.

After the protests, authorities eased some controls and announced a new push to vaccinate vulnerable groups after the demonstrations, but maintained they would stick to the “zero-Covid” strategy.

Beijing is also reportedly considering releasing a fourth jab as it mulls over ways to quash anti-government sentiment in the country.

China, under Mr Xi’s rule, however, has been known to be intolerant for any sort of political dissent even as protesters stepped out for demonstrations, knowing there will be consequences.

Hundreds of SUVs, vans and armored vehicles with flashing lights were parked along city streets on Wednesday while police and paramilitary forces conducted random ID checks and searched people’s mobile phones for photos, banned apps or other potential evidence that they had taken part in the demonstrations.

The number of people who have been detained at demonstrations and in follow-up police action is not known.

The protests were sparked after a deadly fire last week in Urumqi, the capital of the northwestern region of Xinjiang, that led to the deaths of 10 people. The incident proved to be the catalyst for long-brewing outrage against the country’s extreme anti-Covid measures that have existed since the onset of the pandemic.

The protests took on a larger meaning as many demanded more democratic rights and freedom in the country, with slogans for Mr Xi to step down – speech which is considered subversive and punishable with lengthy prison terms.

Additional reporting by agencies