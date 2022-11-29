China protests – live: EU Council chief urged to challenge Xi Jinping on Beijing visit
‘If there is a crackdown of the recent protest movement, the EU is willing to raise that in international institutions and to consider new sanctions,’ says one diplomat
China Covid protests explained: Why are people demonstrating
President of the European Council Charles Michel, who is set to visit China amid a wave of major protests there against “zero-Covid” policies, is being urged to raise the issue with Xi Jinping or to cancel his visit.
The European Council chief was set to hold talks with Mr Xi during his visit starting 1 December. The trip is seen as strategically important for increasing ties between Europe and China.
However, officials, politicians and EU diplomats have raised concerns about the timing of the visit and have asked Mr Michel to either raise the issue of the crackdown against protesters or cancel his trip.
“He should use the occasion to raise our concerns regarding several issues,” Reinhard Bütikofer, chair of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with China, told Politico.
“If there is a crackdown of the recent protest movement, the EU is willing to raise that in international institutions and to consider new sanctions.”
China has increased police presence on the streets in several cities after the protests, as demonstrations in solidarity took place in cities around the world.
EU leader urged to challenge Xi over China protests on visit
President of the European Council Charles Michel, who is set to visit China amid a wave of major protests there against “zero-Covid” policies, is being urged to raise the issue with Xi Jinping or to cancel his visit.
The European Council chief was set to hold talks with Mr Xi during his visit starting 1 December. The trip is seen as strategically important for increasing ties between Europe and China.
However, officials, politicians and EU diplomats have raised concerns about the timing of the visit and have asked Mr Michel to either raise the issue of the crackdown against protesters or cancel his trip.
“He should use the occasion to raise our concerns regarding several issues,” Reinhard Bütikofer, chair of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with China, told Politico.
“If there is a crackdown of the recent protest movement, the EU is willing to raise that in international institutions and to consider new sanctions.”
Another unnamed EU diplomat told the outlet: “He’s probably having second thoughts.”
“Being the first Western leader going among these protests, he will be forced to say something, so what is he going to say? If they could turn down the clock, they would probably cancel.”
Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the anti-lockdown protests in China. Stay tuned for the latest!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies