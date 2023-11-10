Living Heritage: Acupuncture

Evolving from the discovery that using stone needles to prick specific points on the surface of the body could relieve pain and symptoms, acupuncture has become an integral part of traditional Chinese medicine, in line with the philosophy that promotes the harmonious coexistence of human and nature.

The World Health Organisation said acupuncture is the most widely used traditional medicine practice globally. In clinical practice guides from more than 40 countries and regions, including the United Kingdom, the United States and Japan, it is one of the recommended therapies for certain diseases and for conditions such as pain and depression, according to a report by the China Association of Acupuncture-Moxibustion.

Watch this video to find out more about the ancient healing art that was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco in 2010.