AI, the travel agency you can fit into your pocket

Artificial intelligence is transforming travel in China, offering smarter and more personalised travel options, and acting as a new guide for tourists from overseas exploring the country.

Mutangay Jesteben Beni, 26, from the Democratic Republic of Congo and now a student at Shanxi University in Taiyuan, experienced this firsthand. In July, seven years after arriving in China with dreams of becoming an engineer, his AI-assisted trip to Beijing reshaped his perception of Chinese tourism.

“Plan a three-day trip to Beijing for me, focusing on the Great Wall and the Forbidden City, with a budget of about 5,000 yuan (£530),” Mutangay instructed Doubao, an AI application.

In less than 10 seconds a detailed itinerary appeared on his screen, including transportation, accommodation, daily attractions and local culinary recommendations.

“This is amazing,” he said, showing off the plan on his phone. “It’s not just an itinerary; it’s like a local friend offering a personalized guide.”

Tourists coming to China are increasingly relying on AI to explore the country. Tools such as DeepSeek and Doubao have become common companions for travellers, both domestic and international.

Oluwabunmi Henry Jimoh, 31, a vlogger from Nigeria, said: “In the past I would usually search for interesting destinations on social media, but since using AI, everything has become much simpler.”

For Jimoh, AI acts as a helpful assistant. “It always reminds us of those easily overlooked corners and leads us to discover new routes. More importantly, it makes learning historical knowledge simple and efficient.”

Jimoh’s connection with China began with his childhood fascination with Jackie Chan’s kung fu movies. He arrived in the country in 2016 to study at Guangxi University of Science and Technology in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. After graduating, he chose to stay in Liuzhou and pursue a career in self-media.

“Only after truly stepping into China did I realise that Chinese kung fu is not just about exciting fights, but also carries traditional etiquette, cultural heritage and spiritual meaning.”

Veldesen Yaputra, 24, an Indonesian studying architecture at Tsinghua University in Beijing, has also experienced the allure of AI firsthand.

At the Shengmu (Sacred Mother) Hall of Jinci Museum in Taiyuan he witnessed the attraction of technology combined with ancient architecture.

By using Doubao’s visual recognition function to scan the building, the AI system instantly identified it, providing detailed information about its historical background, structural features and cultural value.

“Now, whenever I encounter unfamiliar ancient architecture knowledge I can easily access it through this tool, as if I have a professional ancient architecture guide with me,” Yaputra said.

Karyna Kovalevska, 24, a Ukrainian vlogger, said she uses AI extensively as a short video content creator. She uses it to create travel guides and consults it when preparing scripts for her videos on Shanxi’s ancient architecture.

With the implementation of China’s 240-hour transit visa-free policy, more foreigners have the opportunity to experience real life in China.