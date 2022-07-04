Ancient statue remnants reunited after 3,000 years

An exquisite and exotic-looking bronze statue recently excavated from the Sanxingdui site in Guanghan, Sichuan province, may offer tantalising clues to decoding the mysterious religious rituals surrounding the famous 3,000-year-old archaeological site, scientific experts said.

A human figure with a serpent-like body and a ritual vessel known as a zun on its head, was unearthed from the No 8 “sacrificial pit” from Sanxingdui. Archaeologists working on the site confirmed that another artefact found several decades ago is a broken part of this newly unearthed one.

In 1986, one part of this statue, a man’s curving lower body joined with a pair of bird’s feet, was found in the No 2 pit a few metres away. The third part of the statue, a pair of hands holding a vessel known as a lei, was also recently found in the No 8 pit.

After being separated for three millennia, the parts were finally reunited in the conservation laboratory to form a whole body, which has an appearance similar to an acrobat.

Two pits full of bronze artefacts with a bizarre appearance, generally thought by archaeologists to have been used for sacrificial ceremonies, were accidentally found in Sanxingdui in 1986, making it one of biggest archaeological finds in China in the 20th century.

Six more pits were found in Sanxingdui in 2019. More than 13,000 relics, including 3,000 artefacts in complete structure, were unearthed in the excavation, which started in 2020.

Some scholars speculate the artefacts were deliberately smashed before being put underground in sacrifices by the ancient Shu people, who dominated the region at the time. Matching the same artefacts recovered from different pits tends to lend credence to that theory, the scientists said.

“The parts were separated before being buried in the pits,” explained Ran Honglin, a leading archaeologist working on the Sanxingdui site. “They also showed that the two pits were dug within the same period. The finding is thus of high value because it helped us better know the relations of the pits and the social background of communities then.”

An exquisite bronze altar is among recently unearthed relics in Sanxingdui (SHEN BOHAN / XINHUA)

Ran, from the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute, said many broken parts might also be “puzzles” waiting to be put together by the scientists. “Many more relics may be of the same body,” he said. “We have many surprises to expect.”

Figurines in Sanxingdui were thought to reflect people in two major social classes, differentiated from each other through their hairstyles. Since the newly found artefact with the serpent-like body has a third type of hairstyle, it possibly indicated another group of people with a special status, the researchers said.

Bronze wares in previously unknown and stunning shapes continued to be found in the pits in the ongoing round of excavations, which is expected to last until early next year, with more time needed for conservation and study, Ran said.

Wang Wei, director and researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences’ Academic Division of History, said studies of Sanxingdui were still at an early stage. “The next step is to look for ruins of large-scale architecture, which may indicate a shrine,” he said.

Previously published on Chinadaily.com.cn