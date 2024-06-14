Artisans build more complete picture of China

Sitting in her office in central London surrounded by exquisite traditional Chinese dresses known as qipao, round fans and repurposed porcelain plates, Zhang Jie laments: “It’s a bit regrettable that when people think of Chinese things, their first impression remains as cheap and low quality.

“They still think we Chinese people are not able to create things, while actually, we are far beyond that. We do create, and there are many highly skilled craftsmen in China who dedicate their entire lives to mastering a craft.”

For six years, Zhang and her partner Xiao Yueqi have been facilitating the global expansion of Chinese artists as the co-founders of China Garden, a London-based commercial platform that introduces and sells the works of Chinese artisans in the United Kingdom.

At this year’s London Craft Week, China Garden staged an exhibition showcasing the talents of eight esteemed makers and artists in ceramics, textiles and silverware.

The 10th edition of London Craft Week, held from 13 May to 19 May, witnessed the largest-ever participation from Chinese artists, with a total of four organisations involved, supported by the cultural section of China’s embassy in the UK.

Some 108 pieces, crafted by around 70 artisans and encompassing ceramics, lacquerware, stone carving, embroidery, and more were gathered together to offer people a glimpse of the latest developments and achievements in contemporary Chinese crafts.

Round fans that blend the techniques of Chinese and French embroidery are on display at China Garden, a platform showcasing Chinese crafts ( PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY )

“China always brings something surprising,” said Guy Salter, chairman and founder of London Craft Week. “Part of the role of London Craft Week, from the beginning, has been to bring people together. So, I wanted to make sure that at the very first event, we had an exhibition from China, given its ancient and time-honoured civilisation.”

As the increasingly large number of home-grown designers enter the field, Salter noted that the budding community is putting a singular spin on traditional craftsmanship by embracing contemporary aesthetics, blending Eastern and Western techniques, and adopting sustainable practices, all while referencing their traditions.

Victoria Broackes, director of the London Design Biennale, echoed Salter, saying: “I was struck by the blend of traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics, demonstrating skills honed over centuries but seeming totally modern.”

For example, Yang Chunlin, a designer from the Miao ethnic group and the founder of the fashion brand Gu Axin, incorporates Miao embroidery into modern garments, keeping the intricate technique alive within today’s fashion industry.

Additionally, at an exhibition organised by the Quanzhou Pavilion with a theme centred around stones, there was a dedicated area spotlighting how young Chinese artists from the port city in East China’s Fujian province that is renowned for its stone sculpture, stone architecture, and stone exports, repurpose industrial stone waste into aesthetically pleasing furniture and home ornaments.

Innovations reintroduce centuries-old craftsmanship into modern daily lives, thereby providing economic support to the crafters.

As Yang’s fashion brand gains significant attention on Chinese social media, boasting more than 5 million followers and maintaining a stable sales volume through e-commerce, the Miao designer can now bring his 60-year-old mother, Yang Shiying, an inheritor of Miao embroidery traditions, out of their small village in Southwest China’s Guizhou province, to showcase the ethnic culture in cities including London, Paris, Milan and Budapest.

Meanwhile, the embroidery artisans in Yang’s hometown can earn bigger incomes, thanks to increased sales, according to Yang Chunlin.

Traditional handicrafts in China inject new energy into rural revitalisation and poverty alleviation, said Zhao Fei, minister of China’s embassy in the UK .

More than 6,700 intangible cultural heritage workshops have been established across the country, with at least 2,100 located in impoverished areas, he said.

In addition to the modern interpretation of traditional crafts, Salter was also amazed by the emphasis placed by Chinese organisations on the diversity and multiplicity of Chinese culture.

“This time, I think, what is so special is to see the diversity,” he said. “People from different parts of China who are raised in different traditions come together.”