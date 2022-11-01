Improving lives by miles

Calling themselves “runners in the dark”, a group of visually impaired fitness enthusiasts in Beijing are improving their lives by putting in the hard yards.

They also hope their persistence and determination can encourage more people with disabilities to make the most of the transformative power of sports.

Every Thursday and Sunday morning, members of the Beijing branch of Running in the Dark, a nationwide charity for those with disabilities, gather to train in Olympic Forest Park in the capital.

Accompanied by guides and volunteers, the runners take on various distances in the park, some even completing full marathons.

Xu Taipeng is a relative newcomer to the group, and over the past three months he has enjoyed the physical and mental benefits of regular running.

“Some of my friends recommended the running group to me, and I feel great about it,” he says. “It’s great that there are volunteers and guides who like to take us out running in the forest park, which benefits both my body and my mind. I’ve lost a bit of weight and become fitter.

The Running in the Dark charity pairs those with disabilities with volunteer guides to assist them as they exercise (WEI XIAOHAO / CHINA DAILY)

“Apart from just running, the volunteers also teach us how to do sports more scientifically. They correct our moves so we can avoid injuries. But the best part about it is that we make new friends, and I’m definitely going to stick with it.”

The Running in the Dark charity was established in 2016, aiming to improve the well-being of people with disabilities, and generally help them get out of the house more by building a social outlet for them.

The Beijing branch of the group was founded in 2019, and now caters to more than 400 runners, including those with hearing impairments and cerebral palsy.

More than 600 volunteers have signed up to become running guides, fitness coaches or to help with logistics. Among them is Hou Yong, known as “Brother Tiger” in the running group. Hou, himself a regular marathon runner, coaches and guides the group members.

“I started to run marathons in 2015, and later started to help visually impaired runners in some events. I just thought it would be nice to help others while running.

“Initially it took a while to get used to as we were bumping into each other and our speeds were different. To be honest, I was quite nervous because I didn’t know what to expect.

“Gradually I learned from the experienced guides, and now I am better at helping runners. Once you truly get to know them you can have great communication with them, and the friendship blossoms.”

He Xiaoyun, leader and founder of the Beijing branch of Running in the Dark, says the guides and volunteers need to adapt to the requirements of each disability.

“We have constant training, not only for the runners with disabilities, but also for the guides and volunteers. For visually impaired and hearing-impaired runners we need to offer different assistance.

“Also we need to pay special attention to their psychological needs. We need to let the guides and volunteers know how to appropriately help the runners.

“We are not simply a group for people with disabilities to exercise. More importantly we are a platform for them to integrate more in society and generally socialise more.”

By following scientific training methods, many of the runners can now finish half marathons or even full marathons.

Apart from the regular weekly training, the group also organises special events from time to time. For instance, to celebrate 2022’s National Fitness Day and pay tribute to the Paralympic spirit, members of Running in the Dark in Beijing started a running challenge on August 7 to set themselves new goals.

“Sometimes I joke with them and encourage them to try harder so they can have a chance to compete in the Paris Paralympics,” He says.

“But the encouragement is mutual. As we form closer bonds with our friends with disabilities, we understand what wonderful and wise people they are.

“With their disabilities they have many difficulties to overcome in their daily lives, and this requires great courage.

“So now when I face some difficulties in my life I always think of them. If they can manage to overcome all the challenges, we have no excuse to give up.”