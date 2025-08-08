As the eighth China International Import Expo approaches, both veteran participants and newcomers are preparing for the event in Shanghai from 5 to 10 November, and are expressing strong confidence in the platform’s value for accessing the Chinese market and fostering international trade cooperation.

The CIIE, China’s premier import-themed trade fair, continues to attract global brands seeking to expand their presence in the world’s second-largest economy. Companies across sectors view the expo as a vital platform for product launches and partnership development in China.

CASETiFY, a global lifestyle brand specialising in customised tech accessories, will make its CIIE debut this year following substantial growth in the Chinese market. Vincent Au, general manager of CASETiFY Greater China, sees the expo as a strategic opportunity to strengthen connections with young Chinese consumers and local potential partners.

“The CIIE offers an ideal platform to amplify our brand presence among young Chinese consumers,” Au said. The company plans to showcase its latest product, including iPhone accessories and suitcases, while offering interactive customisation experiences for visitors.

Goodfarmer Fresh Fruit Trading Corp, a fresh food retailer and CIIE veteran since 2018, exemplifies CIIE’s impact on business growth. “After introducing New Zealand’s super-sized avocados at the fourth CIIE, we saw a 150 per cent growth the following year. Our ‘black diamond’ pineapples, launched at the fifth CIIE, achieved a 25-fold increase in weekly shipments,” said Zhang Jingzhen, general manager of the company’s fruit brand division.

Zhang credited CIIE for facilitating connections with nationwide buyers and distribution networks, noting that the platform has been vital for the company in establishing business relationships across China. The company plans to introduce several new products, including pineapples from Costa Rica and organic blueberries from Peru.

Coating manufacturer Nippon Paint’s 2024 CIIE debut yielded 16 partnership agreements with State-owned enterprises and industry partners. Wu Yalin, branding centre vice-president at Nippon Paint China, confirmed that these partnerships generated substantial business opportunities. This year, the company will showcase innovations across low-altitude aviation infrastructure, AI manufacturing solutions, residential construction materials, battery safety of new energy vehicles and sustainable development products.

“Our CIIE experience has strengthened our belief that investing in China means investing in the future. As we transition from CIIE newcomers to veterans, we aim to be not just participants and beneficiaries, but contributors,” Wu said.

Bayer’s seven-year CIIE participation has resulted in nearly 40 major cooperation agreements and the successful localisation of several products. The pharmaceutical firm has introduced over 100 innovative products and presented more than 50 “first releases” at previous expos.

Zhang Lei, vice-president of communications for Bayer Group Greater China and North East Asia, said that the company will showcase healthcare and agricultural innovations across two exhibition venues covering 8,600 square feet this year, leveraging CIIE’s “spillover effect” to expand network in China.

Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony is doubling its exhibition space to 3,230 square feet. Following previous success, Sony plans to showcase integrated solutions across software, hardware and gaming sectors, creating immersive experiences for visitors. “CIIE can help foreign companies gain a deeper understanding of China’s market as well as Shanghai’s business environment,” said Li Yang, director of the external affairs department at Sony (China) Co Ltd.