A global hub for business events

China’s fast-growing meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, or MICE, industry is drawing renewed attention worldwide, from entertainment companies to luxury cruise lines, as the country cements its reputation as a premier destination for international business events.

The Chinese mainland hosted 3,844 economic and trade exhibitions last year, maintaining steady growth from the previous year, according to industry figures. These show a steady recovery of China’s business events sector after the pandemic, backed by strong policy support and a surge in international engagement. The industry research firm Grand View Research of San Francisco said China’s MICE market generated about $81 billion (£61 billion) last year and is likely to grow nearly 10 per cent a year to be worth about $140 billion (£104 billion) by 2030.

The growth is attracting international entertainment and hospitality brands eager to tap into China’s expanding events industry. Among them is Cirque du Soleil, the Canadian entertainment company known for its artistry and spectacular performances.

“We absolutely intend to come back and do shows in China,” Duncan Fisher, chief show operations officer at Cirque du Soleil, said during the Imex America 2025 trade show, held in Las Vegas from 7 October to 9 October. “We’re working with a couple of partners right now. We don’t have anything confirmed at this moment, but I would imagine that within two to three years, we will be back doing shows in China.”

Fisher, who oversees global operations for Cirque du Soleil’s 23 running shows, said the company’s recent return to Hong Kong was a promising start.

“It went very, very well. It was the first time that we’ve been in Hong Kong for eight years. A lot of people came over from Shenzhen as well, more than we ever saw before. It was fantastic to be back.”

Industry insiders say Cirque du Soleil’s plans align with broader trends in China’s event sector, in which large-scale entertainment, cultural and business events are becoming key parts of urban tourism and international exchange.

At Imex, Chinese exhibitors and overseas buyers also expressed optimism about deeper collaboration. Alexis Puma, a representative of Century Cruises, a luxury river cruise company operating on the Yangtze River, said the firm is expanding its MICE operations internationally.

“A lot of buyers want to cooperate with us to bring their clients to China,” Puma said, adding that the company is dedicating two ships to global itineraries designed to promote inbound travel. “We’re just starting out our operation to bring many people to China.”

Chinese MICE companies are also extending their international collaboration. Violet Wang from East Star Event Management of Shanghai, said her company recently partnered with Via Licensing Alliance, a global intellectual property organisation in San Francisco, to co-organise events in China.

“This deal was made during Imex 2024,” Wang said. “We’re glad to partner with Via Licensing Alliance for the first time, participating deeply in the event as both planner and organiser.”

The partnership built on earlier successes such as the Via Business Summit held in Shanghai in March, which featured cultural and incentive tours combining heritage and modernity, from the city’s historic Yu Garden to the futuristic Shanghai Tower, and even a Formula 1 racing experience.

“Incentive travel is a way for companies to reward customer and employee loyalty,” said Linda Wang, country director in China of Asia Concierge, which organises tailor-made travel. “Our clients are often Fortune Global 500 corporations, foundations and associations. As event planners, we help them design meaningful programmes and activities in China.”

Industry experts say China’s appeal lies not only in its infrastructure but also in its ability to integrate culture, innovation and experience into event design. With its unique cultural appeal, advanced infrastructure and expanding international connectivity, China has become one of the world’s most dynamic MICE markets.

However, “geopolitics are always going to happen”, said Victoria Selano of the agency EvX in Toronto. “But what we’re trying to do is build partnerships and build a wealth of connections and cooperation with China.”

Joel Walton, senior director of strategic initiatives for Business Events Canada in Vancouver, echoed that sentiment, saying that while the agency’s marketing still targets North America and Europe for business events, leisure travel promotions increasingly focus on the Asia-Pacific region, “where China remains an important destination”.