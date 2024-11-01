Cruises, visa-free entries boost tours to China

Hundreds of foreign visitors flew to Shanghai this fall to board the first cruise ship designed specifically for international travellers visiting China.

Operated by international cruise company Viking Cruises, the tours include four routes and last between 10 and 20 days, stopping at major Chinese cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, as well as smaller cities such as Pingtan, Fujian province, and Dongtou, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province.

Targeting international visitors who are generally conversant in English, the voyages are being operated by 930-guest Viking Yidun, the first Chinese-flagged luxury ocean cruise ship. Eight such voyages will be operated in total between September and November.

For the 20-day tour, the trip will start and end in Beijing, and stop at inland cities such as Chengdu, Sichuan province; Lhasa, Xizang autonomous region; and Xi’an, Shaanxi province. The inland itineraries will be operated by flights, Viking said.

“We are prepared to make significant investments in China, just like we did in the United States market, where we spent $3 billion (£2.3 billion) over time to build our brand. We see a huge opportunity in China and are committed to making substantial, long-term investments,” said Torstein Hagen, founder, chairman and CEO of Viking Cruises. “I have huge confidence in the Chinese market. We will keep pushing forward and developing the market, but it will take time. We see this as the time to commit and position ourselves for the future.”

Visitors browse a market in Shanghai in September ( PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY )

China has adopted unprecedented policies to facilitate foreign visitors’ entry and transit into the country since the latter half of 2023. By continuously adding new countries to the list that their citizens can enter China with unilateral visa-free policies, the nation’s inbound tourism has witnessed significant momentum in growth.

In May, a 15-day visa-free entry policy came into effect for foreign tour groups arriving at 13 Chinese ports via cruise ships and received by Chinese travel agencies.

Globally, the cruise tourism market is showing strong signs of recovery. Viking said it remains optimistic about the growth prospects of China for the next two years, fuelled by the enormous growth potential of the market, and is actively preparing next year’s routes that will be optimised on market demand and passenger feedback from this year’s tours.

Bringing US travellers on board the Chinese-flagged luxury cruise ship, the inaugural sailing in September was booked with more than 650 guests, a number the company said was beyond its expectations.

Hagen said China is a safe, clean and vibrant country, and Chinese people are hardworking, intelligent, friendly and enthusiastic. The company hopes to provide international tourists with a comfortable and safe travel experience, and enable more people to understand the real China through word-of-mouth.

By 2035, China’s cruise tourism market is expected to see a scale of 14 million passenger trips a year, and sales of the market are foreseen to reach 531.7 billion yuan (£57.37 billion), according to a forecast by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences.

For the latest development, China has expanded the scope of unilateral visa-free entries for ordinary passport holders from Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Slovenia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

From 15 October to 31 December, 2025, individuals holding ordinary passports from the above-mentioned countries who come to China for business, tourism, visiting relatives and friends, and transit for no more than 15 days are eligible for visa-free entry, the ministry said.

In the first half of this year, 14.64 million foreigners entered China from different ports across the country, jumping 152.7 per cent year-on-year. Among them, 8.54 million foreigners entered the country using visa-free entries, surging 190.1 per cent year-on-year, according to the National Immigration Administration.

In the latter half of this year, the number of foreigners visiting China is expected to exceed 15 million, according to a forecast by the China Tourism Academy.