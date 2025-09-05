Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Explore Huaihua’s unique natural beauty and ethnic culture

THE ARTICLES ON THESE PAGES ARE PRODUCED BY CHINA DAILY, WHICH TAKES SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS

Advertisement feature
Friday 05 September 2025 13:16 BST
Video Player Placeholder
Close
China Daily: Huaihua

Nestled in western Hunan province, Huaihua is a destination where ancient history, rich ethnic culture, and stunning natural scenery converge.

Step into the Jingping Ancient Village and be transported back in time by its well-preserved Ming and Qing architecture and captivating Dong ethnic performances, such as Nuo Opera. Immerse yourself in the unique Dong culture, expressed through exquisite wooden structures and flavourful local dishes.

For adventure seekers, the Huaihua Grand Canyon offers thrilling experiences amid lush forests and dramatic cliffs—from glass skywalks to exciting water slides. Come with Anna to explore this hidden treasure in western Hunan.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in