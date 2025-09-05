Explore Huaihua’s unique natural beauty and ethnic culture

Nestled in western Hunan province, Huaihua is a destination where ancient history, rich ethnic culture, and stunning natural scenery converge.

Step into the Jingping Ancient Village and be transported back in time by its well-preserved Ming and Qing architecture and captivating Dong ethnic performances, such as Nuo Opera. Immerse yourself in the unique Dong culture, expressed through exquisite wooden structures and flavourful local dishes.

For adventure seekers, the Huaihua Grand Canyon offers thrilling experiences amid lush forests and dramatic cliffs—from glass skywalks to exciting water slides. Come with Anna to explore this hidden treasure in western Hunan.