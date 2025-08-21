Exploring Dunhuang’s heritage with ballet dancer Sabrina

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
THE ARTICLES ON THESE PAGES ARE PRODUCED BY CHINA DAILY, WHICH TAKES SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS

Advertisement feature
Thursday 21 August 2025 12:35 BST
Dunhuang, a timeless gem in Gansu province, China, echoes the spirit of the Silk Road. Explore breathtaking landscapes at Yardang National Geopark, indulge in local delicacies at the lively Dunhuang night market, and discover the artistry of the Mogao Caves, famed for their enchanting flying dance murals. Join ballet dancer Sabrina on a mesmerising cultural journey through this ancient city, where history and hospitality intertwine.

