Festive China: Autumn
THE ARTICLES ON THESE PAGES ARE PRODUCED BY CHINA DAILY, WHICH TAKES SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS
When leaves change their colour, when birds begin to migrate and when farms are ready to gather crops, it’s the season of autumn, a golden time to indulge in the joy of harvest.
During the autumn harvest season, rice terraces form a three-dimensional landscape in mountainous areas. They become a shining golden belt decorating the majestic mountains, much like the Longji terraces in Longji town, Longcheng county, South China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.
Watch this episode of Festive China to find out how autumn is spent in the country.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.