Festive China: Dragon Boat Festival

The Dragon Boat Festival falls on June 3 in 2022, which is the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar.

There are many legends about the 2,000-year-old festival, but the most famous one commemorates the death of Qu Yuan, a poet from the State of Chu during the Warring States Period (475-221 BC).

Qu Yuan is said to have been loyal and patriotic his whole life. When he realised the decline of Chu was beyond recovery, his remorse knowing he could no longer save it grew stronger and stronger. On the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, he threw himself into the river and died for his beloved homeland.

Watch this video to learn more about the legend, as well as traditions and festive foods related to the festival.

