Festive China: Chongyang Festival
When clear and refreshing autumn arrives and chrysanthemums envelop the world, it’s time for the Chinese Chongyang Festival, or Double Ninth Festival.
The Double Ninth Festival falls on the ninth day of the ninth month on the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, 2022, it was on October 4. In Chinese folklore, the number nine is the largest number – it’s a homonym to the Chinese word jiu, which contains the auspicious meaning of “a long and healthy life”.
Watch this episode of Festive China to see how China pays its respects to the elderly, and take a closer look at the lives of the older generation.
