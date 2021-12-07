Festive China: Winter

The traditional Chinese lunar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. More than 2,000 years ago, ancient Chinese people created this overall framework to mark the annual passage of time based on observations of the sun’s motion. Nowadays, the 24 solar terms not only apply to farming but also guide Chinese people in everyday life. In 2016, the 24 solar terms were included in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

As the temperature gradually drops, some animals begin to hibernate and most plants fall into a long period of dormancy. Nevertheless, as snowfall gradually thickens, the winter season in China still pulses with vitality.

Watch this video to learn how Chinese people prepare for the bitter winter, find joy in the gifts nature brings, and discover the history behind customary practices.

Previously published on Chinadaily.com.cn