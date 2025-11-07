Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fuzhou — where mountains and sea resonate with heritage

Friday 07 November 2025 14:08 GMT
Follow Melissa as she journeys through this city of mountains and sea

Fuzhou, a vital hub along the ancient Maritime Silk Road, embodies the fearless and enterprising spirit of the people of Fujian. From the delicate artistry of time-honoured crafts to the pulse of new life within centuries-old houses, Fuzhou is where heritage and modernity meet in harmony.

Strolling through the historic lanes of Shangxiahang, visitors can sense the wisdom of Fujian merchants and echoes of maritime memories flowing through its waterways. The ancient architecture of Liangcuo Historic and Cultural Block stands over centuries, each beam and brick telling stories of craftsmanship and devotion. The fragrance of pounded tea conveys the hospitality of the Hakka people, while a bite of rouyan (swallow-shaped wonton) evokes the warmth of home. 

Follow Melissa as she journeys through this city of mountains and sea!

