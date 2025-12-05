Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gansu Linxia — a vibrant civilisation along the Yellow River

Friday 05 December 2025 13:06 GMT
In Linxia, the Yellow River tells its story through richer scenes — its turquoise waters carve through the canyons of Liujiaxia, the thousand-year-old Buddha of Bingling Temple glows against the Danxia cliffs, ancient painted pottery carries the imagination of prehistoric artists, and the city alleys teem with the energy of diverse ethnic cultures.

From natural wonders to cultural imprints, from ancient motifs to everyday life, the legend of the Yellow River unfolds here as a vivid, living epic. Join Troy as he explores the hidden gem of Linxia in Gansu!

