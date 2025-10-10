Discover Hainan’s tropical diversity

Hainan, China’s tropical island province, blends rich history, vibrant local life and coastal culture. Join Troy, our Australian host, as he dives deep into Haikou and Wanning to unlock the island’s diverse charm.

In Haikou, explore Hainan University South Gate Night Market for authentic local flavours, wander through Qilou Old Street with its historical architecture, and discover the island’s maritime heritage at Hainan Museum.

In Wanning, unwind on the white sands of Shimei Bay, hunt for fresh seafood at Xinglong Market, and ride the waves at Sun Moon Bay, China’s premier surfing spot.

Come experience Hainan’s perfect mix of relaxation and adventure!