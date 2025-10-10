Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Discover Hainan’s tropical diversity

THE ARTICLES ON THESE PAGES ARE PRODUCED BY CHINA DAILY, WHICH TAKES SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS

Advertisement feature
Friday 10 October 2025 14:39 BST
China Daily: Discover Hainan

Hainan, China’s tropical island province, blends rich history, vibrant local life and coastal culture. Join Troy, our Australian host, as he dives deep into Haikou and Wanning to unlock the island’s diverse charm.

In Haikou, explore Hainan University South Gate Night Market for authentic local flavours, wander through Qilou Old Street with its historical architecture, and discover the island’s maritime heritage at Hainan Museum.

In Wanning, unwind on the white sands of Shimei Bay, hunt for fresh seafood at Xinglong Market, and ride the waves at Sun Moon Bay, China’s premier surfing spot.

Come experience Hainan’s perfect mix of relaxation and adventure!

