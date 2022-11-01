Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Irrigation projects gain world heritage designation

THE ARTICLES ON THESE PAGES ARE PRODUCED BY CHINA DAILY, WHICH TAKES SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS

Advertisement feature
Wang Xiaoyu
Tuesday 01 November 2022 11:17
<p>The Xinghua Duotian Irrigation and Drainage System in Jiangsu province stemmed from efforts since the Tang Dynasty (618-907) to prevent flooding</p>

The Xinghua Duotian Irrigation and Drainage System in Jiangsu province stemmed from efforts since the Tang Dynasty (618-907) to prevent flooding

(YANG BO / CHINA NEWS SERVICE)

Four historical Chinese irrigation sites were recognised as World Heritage Irrigation Structures on October 6, bringing the total number of Chinese projects on the list to 30, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

With the inclusion of the four projects – announced by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage in Adelaide, Australia – China has become a country “with the richest type, widest distribution and highest irrigation efficiency of heritage structures”, the ministry said.

The ICID is an international organisation, created in 1950, that works to boost scientific and technological exchanges on irrigation, drainage and flood control. It established the World Heritage Irrigation Structures designation in 2014, aiming to protect and promote irrigation projects of historical and scientific value.

The 2,160-year-old Tongjiyan Irrigation System, one of the newly honoured projects, is located in Sichuan province. It has a braided-shaped arrangement of canals that helps to increase its flood control capacity.

The project preserves the ecology of the water, which it provides to two cities and four counties and districts in Sichuan, an irrigation area of 85,664 acres, for the populace and farming.

The Xinghua Duotian Irrigation and Drainage System, in Jiangsu province, stemmed from efforts since the Tang Dynasty (618-907) to prevent flooding and has been in use since then. It is now the world’s only irrigation and drainage system located on raised, dry farmland.

The Songgu Irrigation Scheme in Zhejiang province dates to the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220)

(YANG XI / FOR CHINA DAILY)

The system not only increases local grain production and population capacity in the area, but also creates a unique and pleasant landscape with a variegated folk culture that draws tourists.

The Songgu Irrigation Scheme, in Zhejiang province’s Songyang county, has a rich display of historical weirs – low dams – ponds and wells, and it dates to the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220).

The project now irrigates 27,347 acres of farmland and supports the development of the local fishing, tea, cane sugar and rice industries.

Chongyi Shangbao Terraces cover 8,402 acres in mountainous areas of Jiangxi province, inclining from an altitude of 919ft to 4,134ft above sea level.

Construction of the terraces began around the time of the Qin (221-206 BC) and Han (206 BC-AD 220) dynasties, and they have developed into a sophisticated and sustainable irrigation network.

Besides the four Chinese projects, 15 irrigation projects from Australia, India, Iraq, Japan, South Korea and Sri Lanka were also honoured this year. So far, 140 projects from 18 countries have been listed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in