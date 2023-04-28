Living heritage: Kunqu

Created in Suzhou, East China’s Jiangsu province, Kunqu Opera distinguished itself by the virtuosity of its rhythmic patterns and became widely popular during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Combining songs performed in the Suzhou dialect, graceful body movements, martial arts and dance, it uses an endless variety of movements to express specific emotions.

Watch this video to find out more about Kunqu, one of the oldest traditional opera forms still performed in China.