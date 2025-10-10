‘Book’ an overnight stay in award-winning space

In the quiet hours before dawn, when most of Shanghai sleeps, a warm glow emanates from a building in Heping Park. Inside, students are bent over textbooks, freelancers are tapping away on laptops, and night owls find solace in the bustling metropolis. This is Heping Library, Shanghai’s first 24-hour park library, and it has recently earned global recognition.

The facility, also known as the Heping branch of Hongkou Library in Shanghai’s Hongkou district, was nominated for the Public Library of the Year Award 2025 by the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions. It emerged as the sole Asian finalist among 15 competitors from eight countries, securing second place.

One top honour for libraries, the award recognises newly built public libraries worldwide that combine functional architecture with sustainability and innovative technology while balancing digital advancement with local cultural elements.

“Our distinction lies in our environmentally conscious design that integrates with a park setting, coupled with our commitment to accessibility through round-the-clock operation,” says Wang Zhaowei, director of reader services at Heping Library.

The complex features four themed buildings designed to resemble open books, complemented by an art gallery and a reading greenbelt space. Its sustainable features include solar panel clusters, natural lighting through glass curtain walls, and ventilation corridors that maximise energy efficiency.

Since opening in April 2024, the library has welcomed over 2 million visitors, with more than 100,000 visiting during the late-night hours. The library averages 105 visitors between midnight and 6am, and receives nearly 300 between midnight and 8am.

Visitors read and work at Heping Library, which is Shanghai’s first 24-hour park library ( PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY )

“Night visitors represent a diverse cross-section of society,” Wang explains. “We see office workers putting in extra hours, students preparing for exams, insomniacs finding purpose in their sleepless hours, and delivery workers using the space as a rest stop during night shifts.”

Xu Ziwei, a night shift librarian, observes the contrast between day and night in the facility. “During the day, it’s bustling with readers of all ages. At night, it transforms into a quieter, more contemplative space.”

Freelancer Xiao Hongye finds the library’s atmosphere to be a powerful antidote to procrastination. Arriving around 9pm to meet deadlines, she explains, “At home, I just keep putting my work off. Here, seeing others reading and working hard creates an atmosphere that motivates me.”

The library’s impact extends across generations. Feng Yinshen, 84, is a regular visitor. “Most people who come here are interested in reading,” he observes. “Some young, more energetic people stay from dusk till dawn.”

For 79-year-old Lyu Dianqing, who often arrives at 3am due to insomnia, the library offers solace. “When I wake up at midnight, I know sleep won’t return,” he shares. “I would always take a walk in the park and end up here.

“The library exemplifies how reading culture is promoted in the city. For someone of my generation, who had limited educational opportunities, this place is a treasure. I’m making up for lost time, learning something new every day,” he says.

The library holds a special meaning for visitors like Luo Jing, who travelled from Hunan province. “As someone who frequents libraries back home, finding such a welcoming space in another city makes it feel more like home,” she says.

Between jobs and exploring Shanghai, Luo plans to spend the night at the library before catching an early train. “The excitement of being in a new place, combined with the library’s safe environment, made this an appealing alternative to a hotel stay for me,” she explains.

Wang, who works at the library, takes particular pride in these stories. “We’ve become more than just a library,” he says. “Some visitors are going through challenging times, perhaps job hunting in an unfamiliar city. We provide a dignified space to study, rest, and rebuild.

“Each night, we light a ‘lamp of knowledge’ that never goes out,” Wang notes. “In this fast-paced city, people need more than just books; they also need a space that understands and accommodates their varied lifestyles. Beyond disseminating knowledge, public libraries serve as warm places that connect people.”