Ancient ‘bestie’ figurine charms modern visitors

A painted pottery figurine depicting two women holding hands, housed at the Luoyang Museum in Henan province, has recently gained widespread attention online. The artefact, dating back over 1,500 years, has drawn large crowds eager to snap a photo with its touching portrayal of an ancient “bestie” friendship.

Standing side by side at just 6.7 inches tall, the two women each wear their hair in double buns and are adorned in cross-collared, left-overlapping, wide-sleeved robes with long skirts. Their elegantly poised stance with hands clasped together proclaims an enduring bond, as if declaring, “We’re the best of friends in the whole wide world!”

The figurine’s endearing and whimsical appeal has attracted a growing number of visitors, who come to witness the enduring bonds of female friendship that have remained resonant since the Northern Wei Dynasty (386-534).

Pairs of young women have waited in long lines to take a photo with the figurine wearing hanfu, a traditional Chinese garment.

Shen Yu, a 25-year-old from Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, said she and her friend rushed to the “bestie figurine” after seeing it on social media. “We’d heard there were always long lines, and sure enough, we could feel everyone’s enthusiasm,” she said.

Shen is interested in the figurine’s traditional clothing and makeup. She is moved by “this kind of heartwarming friendship that stands the test of time”.

“We wore hanfu to take photos here, like a tribute to our own friendship, wishing it lasting strength and joy,” she said.

The relic was unearthed from the tomb of Yang Ji, an important politician from the Northern Wei Dynasty. It was found with other pottery in the shape of warriors, ceremonial attendants and female labourers.

Huang Chao, director of the exhibition research department of the museum, praised the relic’s exquisite detail, saying it vividly captures the postures and expressions of different figures.

“Pottery figurines in a hand-holding or side-by-side pose are exceptionally rare,” he said. “This ‘millennium sisters’ figurine, with its unique design, resonates perfectly with young people’s pursuit of ancient cultural knowledge and aesthetics.”

Sun Haiyan, the museum’s deputy director, said that the figurine was relocated to maintain order and better meet audience needs.

“This ‘cross-temporal dialogue’ fulfills young audiences’ emotional connection with cultural symbols while expressing their appreciation and endorsement of traditional culture,” Sun said.

Geng Shuo, associate professor of the School of Humanities at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, said the figurine’s popularity reflects the evolving social role of museums.

“Traditionally seen as spaces for learning history and acquiring knowledge, museums have now transformed into multifaceted venues that encompass leisure, photo opportunities and more,” he said.

He added that the “hand-holding figurine” might have been an artisan’s spontaneous expression of emotion about 1,500 years ago. “Little did they know that their work would evoke a cross-temporal emotional connection with people millenniums later.”

He suggested that museums leverage public interest to deepen historical and cultural knowledge dissemination.

Du Xiaofan, a professor at the Department of Cultural Heritage and Museology of Fudan University in Shanghai, said that in recent years, what captures public attention isn’t always the artefacts of critical significance in the development of Chinese civilisation.

“People are now more drawn to exhibits that offer emotional comfort, joy or personal resonance. These artefacts, whether intentionally or not, connect with modern audiences on an emotional level, making them more relatable and engaging,” he said.

Du said museums traditionally focus on helping the public understand the past by presenting historical facts. But today, they must evolve and inspire visitors to reflect on their present lives and future possibilities.