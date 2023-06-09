Guqin and its music

Wandering sounds, irregular rhythms and a carrier of gentle emotions. This is the musical language of guqin, a plucked seven-string instrument created in ancient China. The earliest piece of guqin in China, unearthed in Hubei province in 2016, dates back to the Zhou Dynasty (c. 11th century to 256BC).

Watch this video to find out more about guqin, which was added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2008.