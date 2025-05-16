Setting the story of Nezha to music

Since its domestic debut on 29 January, Ne Zha 2 — loosely inspired by the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) novel Fengshen Yanyi (Investiture of the Gods) — has quickly shattered global box office records, becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie in global cinema history.

Born to an unfair fate, Nezha is destined to die at the age of 3 as a result of a heavenly punishment caused by a curse. However, with the help of his close friend Ao Bing — the son of a dragon king who guards thousands of imprisoned monsters in the roaring sea — he bravely defies his doom.

The movie’s character theme song Ne Zha is also attracting a legion of fans. To best show the spirit of Nezha, the song’s singer and songwriter Tang Hanxiao mixed the sounds of Chinese traditional instruments, especially that of suona (a traditional Chinese woodwind instrument). Watch this video to find out more.