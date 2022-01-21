Older singles drive boom in matchmaking

What are the odds of finding true love in one’s 60s?

Beijing resident Li Huichun, 65, whose husband died about seven years ago, said she is ready for a new life partner. But leaving it to fate seemed too uncertain, she said, so she became a premium member at an online dating app designed exclusively for seniors.

Li is just one of the many older people who have reached the same conclusion. Across China, more than 50 million singles who are 50 or above are looking for love and marriage.

It has created a market with value ranging from 30 billion to 50 billion yuan (£3.5 billion to £5.8 billion), according to AgeClub, a consulting and incubation service platform focusing on senior care businesses.

“With the rapid growth of the senior population, there is an increasing demand for matchmaking for those in need. Although they have limited ways of finding new partners, they have shown a strong willingness and ability to pay for services,” said Duan Mingjie, founder and CEO of AgeClub.

Duan said that in general, single women in the age group are more willing to pay for matchmaking services than men, and are more active in online and offline events.

Members of the current generation of older people are embracing more recreational activities and are familiar with the internet, said Wang Bairong, an analyst at LeadLeo Research Institute, a market research provider.

“The growing need for matchmaking and the strong spending power of middle-aged and senior people have also propelled the growth of businesses such as senior beauty care, senior-friendly travel and tearooms for getting together with others. The market has great potential,” she said.

A citizen signs up for the “Single Elders” matchmaking event held in Qingdao (WANG HAIBIN / FOR CHINA DAILY)

“It’s not like in the old days, when people thought it was somewhat shameful to dress up, date and get remarried at an old age,” said Li, the Beijing resident. “I know in some places it is still the norm for seniors to live with their adult children and take care of their grandchildren, but my family wants me to pursue my own happiness at this age.

“Getting old alone isn’t pleasant, and I need companionship, someone with whom I can share my feelings. Also, older people are susceptible to health problems, and it’s nice to have someone around in case of an emergency, as my only child is now living abroad.”

As the growing need for matchmaking services targeted at middle-aged and senior people has become evident, business operators are actively seeking opportunities in the market.

“Meeting people at matchmaking events in local parks has been a traditional way of finding a date,” said Wang of LeadLeo.

“TV reality shows that offer matchmaking services for middle-aged and senior people have been in existence for many years, and some of them have outperformed others with higher viewership and a stable audience.”

As the use of smartphones has become increasingly common among seniors, the market potential revolving around online dating for older people is also quite considerable, Wang said.

Yidui, meaning “a good couple” in Chinese, is an online dating platform and mobile app. Data shows that users aged 50 and above account for 46.5 per cent of the total on the platform.

As of the end of 2020, Yidui had more than 40 million registered users and more than 40,000 online matchmakers.

More online platforms and mobile apps specifically designed for senior matchmaking and dating services have sprung up, including Zhiji (finding someone who knows you well), and Duiban (the right life partner).

“In order to better serve these people, matchmaking providers need to have a better understanding of the psychological and physical needs of the group, ensure their privacy is protected, offer to conduct thorough background checks that include their children’s opinions and property distribution intentions before and after remarriage, and provide other individualised services,” Wang of LeadLeo said.

Previously published on Chinadaily.com.cn