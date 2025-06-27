Plastic-free world within reach

This year’s World Environment Day (5 June) spotlighted the theme “Ending Plastic Pollution”. In China, a group of young entrepreneurs is responding to that call — transforming discarded materials such as plastic bottles, fishing nets, and bicycle tires into fashionable, functional products, paving the way for a plastic-free future.

When old bicycle tyres are thrown away, Gao Chao from Shenzhen, Guangdong province, sees potential.

As the founder of the fashion brand UOOSEE, she has partnered with nearly 2,000 bike shops nationwide, recycling over 3,000 tyres each month. These mud-covered tyres are cleaned, cut, and sewn — without any chemical processing — into rugged, waterproof backpacks that appeal to young consumers who value both sustainability and style.

Meanwhile, HowBottle takes a different approach — turning beverage bottles and fishing nets into recycled plastic, which is then used to make bags, hats, and even eyeglasses.

“Materials themselves aren’t inherently guilty,” said founder Lun Jiayu (Supa), from Foshan, Guangdong province. “If plastic can be recycled or kept within human society rather than ending up in nature, it still has value.”

Another alternative comes from bamboo. The brand AbuSolutely, founded in 2011 by Ren Yao from Chengdu, Sichuan province, creates bamboo bicycles that are both lightweight and durable.

“I was inspired by a photo of a bamboo bicycle from a century ago in Britain,” Ren recalled.

After years of research and development, AbuSolutely’s bamboo bikes have received certification from the EU bicycle industry. “With the same weight, bamboo fibre can bear three times the load of steel,” Ren said. “Its resilience and shock absorption make it ideal for bikes.”

However, green products still face criticism, with some people perceiving them as overpriced and unattractive due to the so-called “green premium”.

Supa explained that higher prices reflect the cost of sustainable practices, such as strict waste management, and biodegradable packaging.

She added that as more companies embrace eco-friendly practices, competition in the market intensifies, providing consumers with more choices. “This benefits both the industry and consumers,” she said.

Supa also emphasised that consumption doesn’t have to conflict with environmentalism. Thoughtful, conscious purchasing decisions allow consumers to actively support environmental protection.

When discussing these new brands’ commitment to sustainability, Gao said: “Fast fashion bags often use linings with a lifespan of just three years, but we opt for the more expensive ones that last over 10 years. Decades later, our bags can still be used and will have a vintage charm. We want products and fashion to be more than just a passing trend, but rather a game that never ends.”

In Gao’s view, environmental protection is somewhat counter-intuitive to human nature because it requires people to restrain their desires and embrace a minimalist lifestyle.

“Therefore, sustainable products must first benefit consumers so they can seamlessly integrate into daily life without needing to be intentionally highlighted or mentioned,” she said.

HowBottle displays its products on fishing nets, which are also a key material used in their designs ( PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY )

Ren stresses the importance of avoiding “eco-coercion”. “The public is unlikely to pursue environmental protection just for its own sake. Green products must make commercial sense first,” he said. “Replacing plastic with bamboo, for example, requires excellence in product design and quality — we need to create items that ordinary customers actually want to buy, not just appeal to eco-conscious buyers.”

Supa has noticed a remarkable shift among emerging brands: even if they aren’t explicitly labelled as eco-friendly, they incorporate sustainable elements in their materials or manufacturing processes.

“Today’s young entrepreneurs naturally possess an eco-friendly mindset. Without environmental awareness, it’s almost embarrassing to establish a brand image,” she said.

This trend is creating a positive cycle — more brands joining in are helping drive down technological costs, making eco-friendly products more accessible.

With a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from Sun Yat-sen University and a master’s degree in social entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California, Supa believes in the essential role of business and technology in advancing environmental efforts.

She is also exploring more eco-friendly materials. For example, HowBottle has collaborated with the Palace Museum to design a cultural product using bio-based technology: fallen leaves from the Forbidden City are collected and used as a fermentation substrate to grow mycelium, which is then processed into fabric fibres.

These products, which blend romantic imagination with cutting-edge technology, enrich the concept of environmental protection and reflect Supa’s belief that sustainability should be a joyful pursuit.