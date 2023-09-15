Living Heritage: Porcelain

Fine, crisp and translucent – many years ago, a dance between clay and fire gave rise to a tangible piece of art: porcelain.

Celadon produced in Longquan, Zhejiang province, is one of the exquisite porcelain artefacts featuring simple shape and jade-like green glaze, a vivid demonstration of Chinese culture and aesthetics.

Many thousands of the porcelain items were shipped to the rest of the world through the ancient Maritime Silk Road, and enjoyed great popularity among royal families and upper classes in Europe in particular.

Watch this video to find out more about Longquan celadon, which dates back further than 1,600 years and was included on Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity List in 2009.