Busy professionals turn to sport to boost social circles

Sports socialising is emerging as a popular trend in China, allowing busy professionals to connect on a personal level while embracing a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Among these sports, cycling is growing as a popular choice.

In August 2022, Zha Xianyao, a real estate professional from Shanghai, founded the b15c cycling club. Rooted in the motto of “chill, cycling, coffee”, the club has rapidly grown into a vibrant community of over 1,000 members aged 25 to 40 in Shanghai, Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, Xiamen, Fujian province, and even extending to Sydney, Australia.

Whether it’s midweek photo-ride sessions or themed group rides at Halloween and Christmas, the club has created a haven for cyclists to bond over shared experiences.

“We’re not focused on competition or profit. It’s about creating a space where people can connect, whether through cycling or other sports. The club is a free platform where everyone can find their own rhythm,” Zha said.

This emphasis on community building through sports resonates across different fitness activities throughout China.

In Tianjin, Ding Dong, a 40-year-old finance professional, has discovered that yoga can be as much about social connections as it is about exercise.

Modern yoga studios in Tianjin create multiple spaces for interaction, from public lounge areas to specialised online chat groups for different yoga styles and instructor-led communities.

“The social dynamics in these spaces are fundamentally different from traditional gatherings. You might chat for just five or 10 minutes before or after class, discussing daily life or shared interests,” she said.

Ding said making it through a tough workout session gives her yoga group a strong sense of unity.

“When you struggle through a challenging class together, you develop a unique bond — a camaraderie born from shared experience as we’re all in it together, being pushed to our limits by the instructor. This creates a kind of warrior-like companionship.”

Fitness enthusiasts attend a Body Combat group exercise class at Locker Space gym in Beijing in late November ( DU LIANYI / CHINA DAILY )

Nearly three-quarters of people aged under 35 are open to making friends through sports activities, according to a report on sports socialising consumption released by JD’s Consumption and Industry Development Research Institute in March. The study found that 73.7 per cent of young respondents welcomed sports as a social avenue.

While socialising through sports has become a powerful way to bring people together, not all clubs find this focus sustainable. Banks Tennis in Shanghai believes that genuine passion for the game is what draws people in and keeps them coming back.

In the bustling heart of Shanghai’s Lujiazui area, the outdoor tennis hub — co-founded by 31-year-old coach Qin Yun in March 2024 — prioritises expert professional coaching and members’ privacy demands.

Banks Tennis started out by hosting lively social events, from brand partnerships with tennis-themed activities to festive holiday tournaments. These gatherings drew a wide range of participants and created a party atmosphere.

“The events were a success in many ways, but as we expanded, we noticed that prioritising socialising wasn’t aligning with our core mission. Our most loyal members are those who value privacy and a focus on skill development,” Qin said.

Now, Banks Tennis tries to balance social aspects of the sport with providing quality training and events. From specialised training workshops to discreet members-only gatherings, the club offers opportunities for players to network and bond — but always with an emphasis on the sport.

“We’ve learned that sports socialising doesn’t have to mean losing sight of expertise as it’s about creating meaningful interactions while staying true to what makes us unique,” Qin said.

Lyu Jidong, professor of the Physical Education Department at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, said sports activities have always played a key role in bringing people closer together and lifting their spirits, especially in today’s fast-paced world where individuals are seeking new ways to connect socially.

“Under the banner of sports, we are adding more layers to social interaction and bringing more joy to people’s lives. I believe this will become a more prominent part of everyday life in the future,” Lyu said.