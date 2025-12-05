Homebound youth stir rural revival

A fresh, herbaceous scent cuts through the cool morning air hanging around the stone-paved street of Chongren Ancient Town, Guangze county, Nanping city of Fujian province. It emanates from the open door of Caobentang (Herbal Hall), where 22-year-old Gao Lingxu tends to simmering pots of dark, aromatic tea after a counter filled with assorted herbs.

He slowly churns the brew, observing its colour and texture, while ladling it up for sporadic early customers.

“We have to prepare early,” says Gao who has tapped into the rich local traditions of Chinese medicine and rolls out trendy herbal milk tea that is proving a hit among young visitors.

His shop offers 17 different drinks, from pure herbal teas to creamy milk-based versions. Popular concoctions promise to “reduce internal heat”, “strengthen the spleen”, “moisten the lungs”, or “calm the nerves”.

The venture has been a success. Since opening earlier this year, the shop has averaged a monthly profit of 30,000 yuan (£3,200), with peak daily revenue reaching 6,000-7,000 yuan (£640-£750).

He now manages a core team of three, which expands to eight with part-time help during busy periods.

Just over a year ago, Gao’s life was on a different track. A 2023 graduate in the Internet of Things, he was working in the provincial capital city of Fuzhou, in e-commerce and software development.

The Chongren Ancient Town in Nanping ( PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY )

“The pressure wasn’t just physical. It was the mental exhaustion that was overwhelming,” Gao recalls.

“The environment was stifling, intensely competitive. I felt drained, with little positive feedback and no clear sense of a future,” he says.

The turning point came in early 2024 during a spring visit to his hometown in Guangze, where he stumbled upon a local government policy that would change his life.

In September 2023, the Nanping government launched a countryside vitalisation initiative that actively encouraged students, entrepreneurs and skilled individuals to return to local rural areas, offering a package of support measures.

Chongren has since built platforms to clear the way for youth employment and entrepreneurship.

“We have revitalised 66 idle assets into venues for young entrepreneurs, created three business incubators, and developed nine collaborative projects,” says Rao Yuanhui, an official with the Chongren town government. This has attracted 12 young startup teams and fostered more than 10 new business formats, including Gao’s herbal milk tea.

“Furthermore, we are building youth communities to foster collaboration, transforming individual operations into synergistic partnerships through integrated experiences like food and intangible cultural heritage,” Rao adds.

Policies have also lowered the barriers, creating fertile ground for youth.

“We address their primary concerns — funding and skills — with tailored one-village-one-policy measures based on local resources,” Rao says.

For instance, Chongren offers young entrepreneurs three years of free rent and one year of free accommodation. City-level mentors and successful, local entrepreneurs have also been invited to provide resources and connections.

For Gao, the most compelling offer was practical: a rent-free, renovated shop space in the recently restored Chongren street that used to be bustling during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, allowing him to “move in with just a suitcase”.

“This policy reduced our startup costs to almost zero,” Gao explains. “For young graduates, what we have most is time and energy. What we lack is capital and resources. The government solved that for us.”

Tempted by the offer, Gao started market research and noted that herbal teas have integrated the ancient wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine with modern lifestyles.

“In today’s society, people have become increasingly discerning about beverages. They seek both great taste and health benefits. That’s why herbal milk tea holds such promising potential,” Gao explains.

He then spent half a month in Nanchang in the neighbouring Jiangxi province, learning the basics of crafting herbal teas.

But the real innovation happened in the ancient town itself, and his chief adviser is a veteran local doctor of traditional Chinese medicine.

“When I develop a new product, I consult the doctor,” Gao says. “I need to know if the herbal effects will clash or synergise. He provides authoritative guidance on pharmacology,” he adds.

Local resources also give him an edge, since Guangze is known for its many varieties of high-quality herbs, which he can source within minutes.