Dalian on course to ride cool wave of sailing boom

Following a brief rain shower, the sky cleared and revealed a picturesque scene off the coast of Dalian, Liaoning province, with the billowing clouds and blue waters accentuated by the white sails of boats.

As the tour sailboat moved past a lighthouse on the morning of 19 August and departed the harbour, the tall buildings along the shoreline unfolded before the tourists’ eyes like a painting.

One of those enjoying the sightseeing tour was 10-year-old Liu Linxuan from Beijing, who told his mother he was reluctant to say goodbye to the beautiful seaside spot in Zhongshan district’s Dalian Old Wharf Scenic Area.

“The sun was scorching,” the boy said. “But once the sailboat started moving — the cool breeze blowing in my face, the splashing waves trailing behind the boat, and the seagulls flying around us made me really enjoy the voyage.”

Located on the southernmost tip of the Liaodong Peninsula, Dalian faces the Bohai Sea and the Yellow Sea. Including its islands, it boasts a coastline of 1,374 miles, the longest of any Chinese city.

This summer, amid the prolonged heat waves in many regions, the northeastern port city’s relatively cooler climate has attracted tourists seeking relief, and turning it into a haven for beach lovers. Sailboat camps and boat trips have been popular activities with visitors.

Watching the tourists interact with the seagulls, with some lifting their phones to capture memories, 62-year-old captain Yang Zongjiang reminded everyone to prioritise their safety.

Like the tourists, Yang also found joy in being on the sailboat, and often pilots over 10 trips a day.

“Since June last year, I have been steering sailboats here,” Yang said.

A sailing coach with his students at the Xinghai Bay Yacht Harbour in Dalian in June ( PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY )

The double-hulled sailboat Yang operates, which is powered by a diesel engine, measures 32.5ft long and 18ft wide and can accommodate about 40 passengers each trip. The scenic area has nine similar tourist boats.

Sun Xizhe, the chairman of the Dalian Old Wharf Scenic Area, said this summer, 3,500 to 5,000 people a day had gone on sightseeing boat rides.

The sightseeing tour in the scenic area has been selected as a pilot waterway tourism passenger route. The journey takes nearly 30 minutes, and allows passengers to admire the historical buildings of the century-old harbour and the coastal scenery in the downtown of Dalian.

Surrounded by the ocean in three directions, navigating the waves in a boat has become a trendy pastime that is also injecting vitality into the city.

This summer, 15-year-old Zhang Shaohui, had the opportunity to fully enjoy the happiness sailing brings him. “I love sailing because it is not confined to a single location,” he said. “Additionally, sailing is a very independent sport that requires athletes to have the ability to think and make judgments independently.”

Over the years, Shaohui has been practising his sailing techniques on the water. His dedication paid off when he was selected for the national youth sailing team. He placed 17th in the final series at the International Topper World Championships 2024 held in Murcia, Spain in July.

Dalian has had a longtime involvement with the development of youth sailing, said Wang Jiaxin, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Yachting Association. A prestigious local high school attached to the Dalian University of Technology made spots available for sailing recruits this year, a measure Wang described as groundbreaking.

The move is expected to enhance the appeal of sailing to young people, he said.

Chen Baocai, president of the Dalian Yachting Association, said the association will also strengthen its sailing training for young people.

“Sailing is not just a competitive sport; it is also a way of life and the pursuit of a spirit. We hope to continue attracting more people to understand and participate in this dynamic and passionate sport,” he said.