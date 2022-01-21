Shakespeare is alive and well in China

The works of Shakespeare were a must-read when Tian Xiaowei and Wang Pengfei attended the Central Academy of Drama in Beijing.

Since they graduated – Tian in 2004 and Wang in 2009 – they have worked on Chinese plays together, with Wang as producer and Tian as director, as well as devoting their time and energy to theatre education for children.

In 2020 Tian considered creating a play. Since most of his works were commissioned or based on classic works, Tian decided to write an original, which turned out to be a three-hour-long epic exploring the life of Shakespeare.

Premiered on 22 July 2021, the play, titled Will, was staged in Beijing and Shenzhen and was warmly received by audiences and critics alike. This year a new round of shows will be staged in Beijing in April and July, and 13,000 people are expected to see them.

“Shakespeare’s works deal with universal themes, depicting human emotions such as greed, lust, betrayal, jealousy, and ambition,” said Wang, who obtained a bachelor of arts degree in arts management at Central Academy of Drama. “Shakespeare remains the most contemporary writer of our times. When we researched Shakespeare’s own life story, we found that we shared lots of experiences and emotions with him.”

Tian, who studied directing at the academy, agrees: “We share a passion for theatre. We faced problems after we left school, such as looking for jobs to make ends meet and struggling between reality and dreams. We see ourselves through Will.”

With four actors and actresses playing more than 30 roles, the play follows the man, Will, who, aged five, enters the theatre of Stratford City Hall by accident and becomes enamoured with it. He goes to London to pursue a career in theatre, which delivers him fortune and fame. Then, in his later years, he returns to his hometown of Stratford and remains there until his death.

Will was staged in Beijing and Shenzhen and was warmly received by audiences and critics alike (PROVIDED TO CHINA DAILY)

All of the four actors played the role of Will at his different stages of life. Tian, the director and playwright, also acts in the play, as the young Will.

“It’s my first original play, which allowed me to write freely. The writing process also made me to review my theatre career,” said Tian, 40.

Wang, 33, started to produce plays as a student and has witnessed the development and changes of the theatre market in China, especially plays in smaller theatres, which allow young directors, scriptwriters and actors, actresses to test their ideas. In 2016 and 2017, plays at smaller theatres have become very popular among young audiences and commercially successful.

“I love sitting in the back of the theatre during the premiere of my plays,” Wang said. “The audience feedback is direct and honest. They are touched by stories that capture the reality of life and never disguise their feelings.”

