Shanghai café has a warm place in community’s heart

When Zhu Caiping, 73, was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment three years ago, she found that anxiety, depression and even looking down on herself became normal in her life.

It was not until last year, after she participated in a reality show and became a restaurant server, that her situation began to improve dramatically.

The restaurant in Shanghai where she works is the Forget Me Not Café, a bricks-and-mortar spinoff of the reality show of the same name. The restaurant shares the show’s goal of providing job opportunities for elderly people who have Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive impairments.

The café has eight elderly employees with cognitive impairments who take turns working with other waiters to help customers.

“I provide basic services for guests, such as pouring water, serving and taking orders. I can now remember all the dishes on the menu,” said Ms Caiping, who has come to the restaurant three times a week since February and works three hours a day.

“The colleagues take good care of us. They never allow us to deliver hot dishes such as soups. The guests are also very tolerant of us, because sometimes we make mistakes,” she added.

In addition to providing services, the elderly employees participate in welfare activities organised by volunteers, such as baking, dancing and learning English. Other elderly people with cognitive impairment are also invited to participate.

“These activities are essential for me. They reactivate my brain,” Ms Caiping said. “What old people like us worry about most is that our brain stagnates due to being inactive.”

Because of memory loss, Ms Caiping writes down all the information she wants to remember on sticky notes, such as the names of the volunteers and the teacher, as well as English words. “But I really became happy and confident because of being here,” she said.

Understanding the painful difficulty of cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease, Ms Caiping wants to help elderly people in a similar situation. “There are many seniors with similar conditions who visit us accompanied by their families. I pay special attention to them, because I used to have the same feelings as they do,” Ms Caiping said.

“People with cognitive impairment actually refuse and fear to communicate with society, but this will aggravate their condition,” she added. “Helping more people like us is the meaning of this restaurant and what I am eager to do most.”

In addition to the job opportunities for the elderly, information about cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease is posted on a board outside the restaurant to help people recognise symptoms and seek treatment as soon as possible.

As China faces an ageing population, the increasing number of seniors with cognitive impairment has become a significant social issue, According to the seventh National Census last year, 38.77 million people aged 60 and over in China have been diagnosed with cognitive impairment, including 9.83 million patients with Alzheimer’s disease. With the deterioration of brain function, they may gradually lose memory and the ability to take care of themselves, and might even see the loss of emotions.

“We should feel lucky that the whole of society is concerned about the seniors, especially for people like us. The neighbourhood committee always checks on our situation and watches for other elderly people with symptoms,” Ms Caiping said.

Shanghai is also home to other eateries that provide help and support for vulnerable groups. Last year the café Hinchijou went viral after word spread that half its employees have disabilities, especially hearing impairment. Also known as the Bear Paw Cafe, it features a hole in a wall through which a furry bear paw serves coffee to customers and protects the employees.

In 2018, A-Coffee was established in the city, training people with autism to become professional baristas and waiters and providing them with opportunities for social interaction.

