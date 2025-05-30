Bound by friendship: The sisterhood of Edinburgh and Shenzhen

“Sometimes you can sign sister-city partnerships, but they don’t mean very much because there’s nothing behind them. But this is not one of those,” said Donald Wilson, a former Lord Provost of Edinburgh, on the twinning between Shenzhen and Edinburgh.

At first glance, the two cities may seem worlds apart. However, those who know both well echoed that they share similar traits — open, vibrant, inclusive, and innovative — qualities deeply rooted in their respective histories of breaking the mold and bringing in the new.

Along the journey of building this bridge, those who worked tirelessly to turn nothing into something have also forged unbreakable bonds — so close, they now call each other brothers and sisters.

In this episode of City Dance by China Daily, join us as we explore the unique friendship between Shenzhen and Edinburgh, celebrating its sixth anniversary this May.