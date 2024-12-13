Spring Festival in three minutes

Jump to content
Friday 13 December 2024 14:39 GMT
China Daily: Spring Festival

On 4 December, UNESCO inscribed Spring Festival — the social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of their traditional new year — on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The decision was made during the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Spring Festival, which marks the beginning of Chinese New Year, witnesses practices including wishing for good fortune, organising family reunions and promoting social harmony. Such celebrations are known as guonian, or crossing the year.

Watch this video to find more about the most important festival for the Chinese people.

