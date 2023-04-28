Living heritage: Tea
China is known as the home of tea. Since ancient times, tea has penetrated Chinese culture, leaving its aroma in poetry, etiquette and customs. Many tea lovers enjoy tea not just for its flavour but also for the beauty of tea ceremonies.
Traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China were inscribed on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022.
