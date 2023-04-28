Jump to content

Living heritage: Tea

Friday 28 April 2023 12:48
China Daily - Living heritage: Tea

China is known as the home of tea. Since ancient times, tea has penetrated Chinese culture, leaving its aroma in poetry, etiquette and customs. Many tea lovers enjoy tea not just for its flavour but also for the beauty of tea ceremonies.

Traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China were inscribed on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022.

Watch this video to find out more.

