Theatre village a stage for more vibrant future

Eight years ago, Chi Tao experienced his first taste of modern theatre in his hometown of Huichang, Jiangxi province. Then 22 years old, the budding performer from a caichaxi, or traditional tea-picking opera, troupe found himself baffled by the contemporary play.

Understanding it was virtually impossible, the thought of one day playing such a role seemed a distant dream to him.

But Chi now has the leading role in a localised version of Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land. The work, which combines comedy and tragedy, is a signature play of theatre director and playwright Stan Lai, who helped establish a village theatre in Huichang.

On weekdays, Chi performs with the Huichang Tea Harvest Opera Theatre, a local troupe that specialises in Gannan tea-picking opera, a traditional form of Chinese opera that has flourished in the region for centuries. On weekends, Chi simply crosses a bridge from where his troupe performs to the Huichang Theatre Village, where he transforms into a contemporary actor, performing for drama lovers from across the country.

The changes seem unreal to the young man and he still feels a bit nervous about them. “I often doubt whether I’m good enough to deliver a perfect contemporary performance,” he said.

Since the grand opening of the Huichang Theatre Village in January, about 500 plays have been staged there. Drama performances from China, Italy, France, and Spain have attracted more than 3.5 million visitors. During the May Day holiday, more than 250,000 visitors flocked to the theatre village.

Lai said the Huichang Theatre Village is an experiment to explore through art and culture other possibilities in the region, which is little known to outsiders due to its inconvenient transportation.

Lai’s father was born and raised in Huichang. In 2015, Lai started a project to stage his own theatre productions in his hometown every year. He has worked with the local government since 2017 to transform an old community into the Huichang Theatre Village.

The Secret Love in Peach Blossom Land made its debut in Taiwan in 1986, winning Lai great acclaim and many awards. The popular work combines a comedy, which is inspired by a utopia depicted by Eastern Jin Dynasty (317-420) poet Tao Yuanming, and a tragic love story set during the turbulent period of the 20th century.

An artist from Italy presents a bubble show during the grand opening of the theatre village in January ( LIU YUANPENG / FOR CHINA DAILY )

All the actors for the localised version of the play are from the Huichang Tea Harvest Opera Theatre, and none of them had any experience performing in a modern play. The comedic element of the play was integrated with the local tea-picking opera, which combines dancing and singing, and reflections on the daily lives of tea farmers.

Tea-picking opera has thrived in the mountainous regions of Jiangxi for over 400 years. It is characterised by rhythmic music, vibrant costumes, and dances featuring unique movements similar to ballet dancers standing on the tips of their toes.

“It opened a new world for young performers in the county. In the theatre village, we know various artforms. We are able to talk with actors from across the world. We could never imagine it before,” said Chi, who started learning tea-picking opera at 13, and has never seen the world outside his home.

In June, Italy’s Sardinia Theatre company will bring Macbettu to Huichang, an alternative staging of Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth.

“It’s rare for locals to see foreign faces. This year, we are getting used to those foreign artists who love to interact with us through body language,” said Zou Min, manager of the team operating the theatre village.