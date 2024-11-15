Chinese tourists return to global markets

The Chinese outbound tourism market has experienced a robust revival in 2024, signaling a dynamic comeback after the end of pandemic-induced restrictions. With travel demand surging, key destinations worldwide are once again welcoming Chinese tourists, making 2024 a pivotal year of recovery.

Industry reports reveal that Chinese travellers are venturing abroad in increasingly large numbers, bringing a renewed wave of economic activity to the global tourism sector.

Data from Trip.com and Fliggy showed a significant uptick during the 2024 National Day Golden Week, with Alipay reporting a 60-per cent year-on-year increase in outbound transactions. Goldman Sachs projected outbound travel growth of 62 per cent year-on-year, approaching 94 per cent of 2019 levels, while Forward-Keys data suggested that flight demand is closing in on pre-pandemic figures.

Gary Bowerman, director at Check-in Asia, a travel consultancy specialising in China and the Asia-Pacific region, is optimistic about emerging travel trends. He highlighted the growing appeal of destinations in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Destinations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are enthusiastic about attracting more Chinese visitors. In 2025, we’re likely to see increased flight capacity from China into these regions, opening up access to a broader range of destinations,” he said.

Europe, however, faces challenges in attracting Chinese tourists due to limited direct flights and complex Schengen visa requirements, making short-notice travel difficult, experts say. In contrast, destinations like Turkiye and Serbia benefit from more lenient visa policies, making it easier to attract Chinese travellers.

To compete, European destinations must adopt creative and innovative strategies to appeal to the Chinese market.

Responding to the growing interest in nature-based and outdoor activities, destinations like Austria are launching initiatives tailored for Chinese tourists. Emanuel Lehner-Telic, head of markets for Asia-Pacific at Austria Tourism, points to the recently established Chinese-Austrian Friendship Trail in Sichuan province as a bridge between the two cultures, reflecting the appeal of Austria’s Alpine landscapes.

“Austria offers an ideal mix of culture and nature. Chinese tourists here are exploring more outdoor destinations in the Alps and showing a growing preference for high-quality accommodations and authentic local cuisine,” he said.

This trend towards deeper cultural immersion and local experiences reflects a shift towards slower, more meaningful travel.

In the UK, Patricia Yates, CEO of VisitBritain, reports that Chinese tourists are exploring beyond London, with cities like Manchester and Edinburgh gaining traction, aided by expanded direct flights from China.

“Compared to other European countries experiencing visa delays, efficient visa processing strengthens the UK’s appeal,” Yates explained. “Chinese visitors often stay longer — up to 11 days — allowing for deeper exploration and providing substantial benefits to regional economies.”

The popularity of British films and TV series is another advantage in the Chinese market, where series like Harry Potter, Sherlock Holmes, and Bridgerton have captivated audiences.

Yates emphasised that visitors are increasingly drawn to live out these on-screen experiences. Campaigns featuring walking tours of filming sites, such as Bridgerton’s locations in Bath, align with a rising demand for immersive, authentic experiences.

In the near term, China is poised to play a pivotal role in driving international travel, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. While current outbound travel volumes have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, Chinese tourism is projected to rebound by 2026, reaching 15 per cent above 2019 levels, according to data from Tourism Economics.