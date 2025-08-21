‘C-cool’ trend reshaping global perceptions

From TikTok dance trends to flying taxis and myth-based blockbuster video games, China is no longer just manufacturing the future, it’s influencing global imagination. A decade ago, the country’s profile was tightly linked to economic growth and exports. Now, its global image is increasingly defined by innovation, creativity and cultural relevance, particularly among Gen Z worldwide.

“There is staying power in the Chinese cool factor; it’s not a flash in the pan, it’s not a passing fad,” said Professor Lawrence Loh, a strategy and policy expert at the National University of Singapore. “We are seeing an evolution from J-pop to K-drama to now a more holistic ‘C-cool’ trend.”

The fusion of technology and storytelling has elevated Chinese pop culture to new heights. Video games such as Black Myth: Wukong, based on the classic novel Journey to the West, are drawing global praise for both their cinematic visuals and mythological depth.

“It’s a holistic shift, where tech meets culture, design, and daily life, and this wave is just starting”, according to Ashley Dudarenok, founder of China-focused digital marketing company Alarice.

Platforms like TikTok and Xiaohongshu (RedNote) are at the centre of this movement. “Chinese tech brands like Huawei, BYD, Xiaomi and TikTok are redefining global consumer expectations,” said David Haigh, chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, a London-based brand valuation consultancy. China’s creative industries are no longer just reacting to Western trends; they are generating them. The viral success of the character Labubu, a quirky forest elf popularised through social media and collaborations with the Louvre and Uniqlo, is one telling example.

“The most notable example recently was the popularity of Labubu, with shoppers fighting each other to get one,” said Tom Harper, a China expert at the University of East London. Meanwhile, bite-sized Chinese micro-dramas on platforms like ReelShort and FlexTV are captivating millions of international viewers with high-drama narratives tailored for short attention spans.

Dudarenok attributes this rise to China’s multi-pronged strategy: massive R&D investment, tax incentives for global co-productions, and a creative wave led by Gen Z content makers. In 2024 alone, China invested 3.6 trillion yuan (£370 billion) in research and development, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Children interact with football robots at a science museum in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, on 6 July ( SHI KUANBING / XINHUA )

Amrita Banta, managing director of Agility Research & Strategy, highlighted another reason for this appeal: “Chinese pop culture is gaining traction among younger audiences because of its ability to blend traditional narratives with the latest trends and unique storytelling techniques.”

She added that these innovations, combined with Gen Z’s appetite for authenticity and global perspectives, position Chinese pop culture as both distinctive and accessible to international youth.

“The appeal of Chinese popular culture is largely due to how it offers something different to mainstream popular culture,” Harper explained. “In some ways, that makes it similar to Hallyu, also known as the Korean Wave, and the popularity of Japanese popular culture in the 1990s and early 2000s.”

Advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and smart mobility are reshaping perceptions of China’s role in global innovation. In cities like Guangdong province’s Guangzhou and Shenzhen, flying taxis have become a reality, while AI companies such as DeepSeek are emerging as serious competitors to ChatGPT based in the United States.“

The tech prowess of Chinese companies is across a broad spectrum, from the internet and social media to autonomous tech and AI,” Loh said. “The emergence of agentic AI may spawn even greater ‘coolness’ products.”

Younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are engaging with China in more nuanced ways. According to Brand Finance’s 2025 Soft Power Index, perceptions of China among digitally connected young people have improved significantly since 2020.

“Gen Z appreciates the blend of heritage and hyper-modernity,” said Dudarenok. “Black Myth: Wukong isn’t just a game, it’s a cultural ambassador that shifts how people view Chinese creativity.”