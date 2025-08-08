Ulaanqab’s timeless symphony of volcanoes and grasslands

Just 186 miles west of Beijing lies Ulaanqab — a cool summer escape at 18.8 degrees. Here, black volcanic relics rise from endless green grasslands, and white wind turbines spin across the horizon. Hike Wulanhada volcano, roam the flower-filled Huitengxile grassland, ride horses, shoot arrows and feel the nomadic spirit.

When night falls, dive into the vibrant “Ulaanqab night”, with dazzling lights and irresistible local flavours. Follow Troy to discover the wild and gentle soul of this magical place!